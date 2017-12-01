× Wastewater employees find human body parts in Youngstown ravine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio— City employees in Ohio have found human body parts in a ravine.

The body parts were found Thursday while Youngstown wastewater employees were checking manhole covers. A Youngstown police lieutenant says the workers check manholes about once a month, making it difficult to determine how long the remains might have been there.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says authorities are unsure whether it’s a man or a woman because not all of the parts have been found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland will try to identify the person.

Bobovnyik says police will review missing reports for clues to the person’s identity.