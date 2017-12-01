Vigil to be held to remember 12-year-old boy killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A vigil is being held Friday to remember 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti.

The little boy was shot and killed outside of his family’s store in Cleveland a week ago.

The community is gathering at around 5 p.m. to honor Abdel’s life, and will stand together to support his family.

Five juveniles were also injured in the shooting, which happened on Nov. 24 in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street.

Earlier this week, two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection to the case. They face charges of murder and felonious assault.

Two adults have also been arrested.

