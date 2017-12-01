LIVE VIDEO: Two dead after shooting on Cleveland’s west side

​

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a double shooting Friday night.

They say two male victims have died from gunshot wounds. It happened on W 45th Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The shootings come just one week after a 12-year-old was killed and five other juveniles were injured in a shooting which happened in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street.

Four people have been taken into custody for the shootings.

We are trying to learn more details on tonight’s shooting; stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.