Skeletal remains in Lorain County identified as woman missing since 2012

NEW RUSSIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Investigators released the identity of remains found in Lorain County more than a month ago.

A deer hunter made the discovery on Oct. 19 in a wooded area near West Road in New Russia Township. DNA samples were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

On Friday, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office identified the skeletal remains as Minerva Tripp, of Cleveland. She was also known as Kim or Mimi.

Tripp had been missing since Aug. 28, 2012. She was 41 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Lottman at 440-329-3749.

Tripp was featured as part of FOX 8’s missing person project in 2013 and 2015.