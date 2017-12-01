Show Info: December 1, 2017
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
David spent the morning at one of Northeast Ohio’s most beloved holiday traditions!
Deck the Hall
Postcards from the Past
Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 14-23, 26-30
5:30pm Tree Lighting
For Tickets:
www.stanhywet.org
Summit Mall
‘Tis the season to add a little sparkle to your life!
3265 W. Market Street
Akron, OH 44333
Thirsty Dog East Bank
Even though the weather may be turning, there’s still a lot happening on the east bank of the flatts!
1075 Old River Suite 2
Cleveland, OH 44113
219-523-1501
Catherine’s Christmas
This family business brings Christmas cheer to everyone who walks in. In fact, visiting the store might just become a holiday tradition!
910 E Main St,
Geneva, OH 44041
https://www.facebook.com/catherineschristmas.ohio/
Young Team Realtors
If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home, there are a few things you should consider!
29225 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike, OH 44122
20525 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116
www.youngteamrealtors.com
La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique
Don’t let the holiday stress take a toll on your skin!
Chagrin Falls Plaza
15 Pleasant Drive
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022
440-247-0359
http://www.lalookboutique.com/
Only in Clev
This is a gift that fits everyone on your list! Pick a shirt and the design, and it’s made as you wait!
17025 Lorain Ave
Cleveland, OH 44111
440 315 0357
https://www.onlyinclev.com/
Dunkin’ Donuts “Miracles for Munchkins” Charity Mug Program
Dunkin Donuts and UH Rainbow Babies have once again teamed up for a good cause!
www.DunkinDonuts.com