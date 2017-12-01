× Show Info: December 1, 2017

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

David spent the morning at one of Northeast Ohio’s most beloved holiday traditions!

Deck the Hall

Postcards from the Past

Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 14-23, 26-30

5:30pm Tree Lighting

For Tickets:

www.stanhywet.org

Summit Mall

‘Tis the season to add a little sparkle to your life!

3265 W. Market Street

Akron, OH 44333



Thirsty Dog East Bank

Even though the weather may be turning, there’s still a lot happening on the east bank of the flatts!

1075 Old River Suite 2

Cleveland, OH 44113

219-523-1501

Catherine’s Christmas

This family business brings Christmas cheer to everyone who walks in. In fact, visiting the store might just become a holiday tradition!

910 E Main St,

Geneva, OH 44041

https://www.facebook.com/catherineschristmas.ohio/

Young Team Realtors

If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home, there are a few things you should consider!

29225 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike, OH 44122

20525 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

www.youngteamrealtors.com

La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique

Don’t let the holiday stress take a toll on your skin!

Chagrin Falls Plaza

15 Pleasant Drive

Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022

440-247-0359

http://www.lalookboutique.com/

Only in Clev

This is a gift that fits everyone on your list! Pick a shirt and the design, and it’s made as you wait!

17025 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

440 315 0357

https://www.onlyinclev.com/

Dunkin’ Donuts “Miracles for Munchkins” Charity Mug Program

Dunkin Donuts and UH Rainbow Babies have once again teamed up for a good cause!

www.DunkinDonuts.com