Second adult arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured five teens

CLEVELAND– A second adult suspect was arrested in the Buckeye Road shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured five other teens.

Marvin Harris was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated menacing out of the juvenile court system.

Cleveland police said that charged in unrelated to last week’s homicide. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

A warrant for aggravated murder was issued for Harris on Thursday. A mugshot for Harris is not available at this time.

The first adult suspect, 21-year-old Larissa Harris, appeared in court Friday morning. She pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and her bond was set at $1 million.

Cleveland police said Marvin Harris and Larissa Harris are siblings.

The shooting happened in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti and his father went outside of the family’s beauty supply store when they heard the gunfire. Bashiti was shot and died at the scene.

Five other juveniles were injured, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

Earlier this week, two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection to the case. They also face charges of murder and felonious assault.

More stories on the Buckeye Road shooting here