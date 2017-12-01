Police in Cleveland’s Third District investigating 3 shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police in Cleveland’s Third District had a busy night investigating three shootings.

Shooting outside Tower City

The first happened around 10 p.m. Thursday outside of Tower City in downtown Cleveland.

A police spokesperson said a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested for felonious assault shortly after running into Tower City following the shooting.

Man shot in leg along Community College Avenue

Around midnight, another man was shot in the leg along Community College Avenue near East 36th Street.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

Man on bike shot while riding home from work

The third shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. along Euclid Avenue near East 122nd St. Police told FOX 8 a man, who was riding his bike home from his job at a fast food restaurant, was also shot in the leg.

This shooting happened right across the street from the University Circle Police Department.

Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital. No suspect information was released.