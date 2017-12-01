Officers buy family car seat instead of giving traffic ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Sebor didn’t know he would make a huge impact on a family when he pulled them over for speeding on Route 422 in Geauga County.

Sebor and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jennifer Detmer, who pulled over to offer assistance when she saw the traffic stop, noticed a baby in the back seat wasn’t buckled correctly in the car seat.

“They kind of had the strap tied around the child’s stomach with the car seat facing backwards,” said Sebor.

The officers couldn’t let the family drive away with a broken car seat and the baby unsafe, so they decided to split the cost of a new car seat for the family.

“It’s not all about just giving tickets,” he said. “Give a warning for the ticket and now they have a brand-new car seat that keeps that baby safe,” he continued.

The family continued on their way without a speeding ticket.

Chief Deputy Thomas Rowan says he’s not surprised Sebor was part of this act of kindness. “Here’s a perfect example of something good one of our guys can do and it was an awesome job,” she said.

Lt. Charles Gullett with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says trooper, Jennifer Detmer, has always been a compassionate person on and off the job. “Anytime she has an opportunity to assist someone else she goes above and beyond to do that,” Gullett said.

Deptuy Sebor is certainly not looking for any credit; he says he believes it was just the right thing to do.

“I thought the family at this time of year could use some help, so I thought we would try and go that route and help them out,” he said.