New details in Cleveland three-car crash that killed two

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police released new information on Friday about a fiery crash that killed two.

A Chevrolet Malibu was speeding down Superior Avenue in Cleveland at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said the car slammed into a Hyundai Sonata, then struck a BMW X5 at the East 125th Street intersection.

The Malibu went off the side of the road and sheared a steel light pole. The vehicles came to a rest in the city of East Cleveland.

According to police, the Sonata's gas tank was damaged and it burst into flames. The driver and passenger suffered severe burns and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released. Conditions for the other drivers are not known at this time.