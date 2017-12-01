Nela Park tree lighting: Guests will get chance to drive through for first time in decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's a beautiful sight every year. The Nela Park tree lighting ceremony was held Friday evening.

This holiday season, visitors will be treated to something that hasn't been done in 60 years.

On select Fridays, GE Lighting will open the heart of Nela Park for drive-through displays, replicating real-life Nela Park holiday displays dating back as far as the 1920s.

Those Friday dates are: December 8, 15, and 22.

GE Lighting says more than half a million LED holiday lights are used throughout the display, located on Noble Road in East Cleveland, lasting 10 times longer than traditional Christmas lights and saving up to 80% in energy savings.

