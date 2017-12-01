Missing: Gabrielle Humphrey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- FOX 8 is working with Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Gabrielle Humphrey is 17 years old and was last seen in Akron on June 24. She is a student at Twinsburg High School

She is 5 foot 5 and weighs 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black dress with white stitching.

