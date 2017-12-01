Missing Adult Alert issued for Ohio couple last seen in Maryland

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the Middletown Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for a couple who was last seen in another state.

Joseph and Mary Ann Bauer of Warren, Ohio, were last seen at 3 a.m. Friday in McHenry, Maryland. A release from the attorney general’s office says they never returned home from a doctor’s appointment in Pennsylvania.

Joseph, 83, is said to suffer from dementia and has a heart condition. He is 6’4,” and weighs 175 lbs.

Mary Ann, 76, is 5’03” and weighs 123 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2011 Cadillac Deville with OH plate number APY9223.

Call or dial 911 if you see them or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.