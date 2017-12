​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- It's a big night for the Mentor community. The Mentor High School football team is heading to the state championship game in Canton Friday night.

Buses left this afternoon and the community lined Market Street to send them off with lots of school spirit.

Mentor takes on Pickerington Center at 8 p.m. in the Div. I game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Good luck! Check out a schedule of other games, here.