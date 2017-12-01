Two house fires in Akron; One kills man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron Fire Department called to two house fires at almost the exact same time. One of them killed a man.

The first call came in at 10:12 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were called to a burning home on South Rhodes Avenue.

In a news release, the fire department said a man was pulled from the home by firefighters and rushed to Akron General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two women were also in the home. They were also taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The second fire happened one minute later at a house on North Howard Street. The call for that house fire came in at 10:13 p.m.

The fire department said nobody was at home when that fire broke out.

Both fires are under investigation and causes have yet to be determined.

The two houses are about three miles from each other.