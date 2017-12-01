Man ends up cooking own meal during late-night trip to Waffle House

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.– A South Carolina man’s late-night adventure to his local Waffle House is getting a lot of attention.

Alex Bowen, of West Columbia, said he couldn’t sleep so he walked to the restaurant a block from his house. Much to his surprise, the staff was asleep.

Bowen told ABC News he waited at the register for 10 minutes, but no one came to take his order. He looked outside for employees, but didn’t find anyone.

The 36-year-old made the most of the situation. He took a few selfies and made a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt. He even cleaned up after.

His Facebook post has more than 1,000 shares. When the Waffle House district manager learned of the incident, he thanked Bowen for pointing out the problem, ABC News reported.