Cuyahoga Heights football team gets sendoff before state title game

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga Heights High School football team is getting ready for the Division VII State Championship Game.

But before they play Minster, they got a sendoff. Students, parents, the marching band and even Cuyahoga Heights police came out to support the team.

“We’re really excited,” said Tyler Hughes, senior wide receiver. “It’s been a crazy ride, honestly. I mean, all my brothers, we’re ready to go out there and win a state championship.”

Cuyahoga Heights Schools are closed Friday for the big game.

The title matchup is at 10 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

More Friday Night Touchdown stories here