Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Pistachio Pudding Dessert

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This light and creamy dessert has just the right flavor to end the perfect holiday meal. Fox 8 producer Kelly Meyer and her mother Donna Ruszkiewicz shared a family recipe that serves up a room full of smiles with a surprising ingredient: pistachio pudding!

Pistachio Pudding Cream Cheese Dessert

Crust:

2 c flour

2 sticks of margarine or butter

1 c nuts (optional)

Mix above ingredients as for pie crust and press into a 10 x 15 x 1” pan. Bake for 20 minutes in 350 oven. Set aside to cool.

Layer 1:

1 c powdered sugar

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 c cool whipped topping

Cream powdered sugar and cream cheese, add cool whip. Add first layer to cooled crust.

Layer 2:

3 packages of instant pudding mix

3 c milk

Mix together, let thicken, and then pour over cream cheese layer.

Layer 3:

Top with more cool whip and sprinkle with nuts, if desired.

Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

*Use with any flavor of instant pudding, pistachio is a family favorite*