Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Pistachio Pudding Dessert

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This light and creamy dessert has just the right flavor to end the perfect holiday meal. Fox 8 producer Kelly Meyer and her mother Donna Ruszkiewicz shared a family recipe that serves up a room full of smiles with a surprising ingredient: pistachio pudding!
Pistachio Pudding Cream Cheese Dessert
Crust:
2 c flour
2 sticks of margarine or butter
1 c nuts (optional)
Mix above ingredients as for pie crust and press into a 10 x 15 x 1” pan. Bake for 20 minutes in 350 oven. Set aside to cool.
Layer 1:
1 c powdered sugar
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c cool whipped topping
Cream powdered sugar and cream cheese, add cool whip. Add first layer to cooled crust.
Layer 2:
3 packages of instant pudding mix
3 c milk
Mix together, let thicken, and then pour over cream cheese layer.
Layer 3:
Top with more cool whip and sprinkle with nuts, if desired.
Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
*Use with any flavor of instant pudding, pistachio is a family favorite*