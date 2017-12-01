CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Singing Angels have a full schedule of holiday shows all over Northeast Ohio. The group just returned from a successful tour in New York City where they opened for the legendary Rockettes. Considered Cleveland's musical 'good will ambassadors', The Singing Angels have been entertaining audiences since 1964. The group is holiday auditions for new members in January. To learn more about the audition process and see the upcoming show schedule click here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Singing Angels
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: One Hit Wonders
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Geoffrey Golden
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Modern Gentlemen
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Joshua Surgeon
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: We Banjo 3
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Lucretia Bolden
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Brian Lisik
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Front Porch Lights
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band
-
Touching video shows nurse singing dying patient’s favorite song
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band