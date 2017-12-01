Fox 8 Jukebox: The Singing Angels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Singing Angels have a full schedule of holiday shows all over Northeast Ohio. The group just returned from a successful tour in New York City where they opened for the legendary Rockettes. Considered Cleveland's musical 'good will ambassadors', The Singing Angels have been entertaining audiences since 1964. The group is holiday auditions for new members in January. To learn more about the audition process and see the upcoming show schedule click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video