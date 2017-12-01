Dry, quiet stretch through the weekend, then winter comes barging in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We essentially have three more days of weather grace before winter comes barging in from Santa’s workshop at the North Pole. If you have any outdoor decorating that remains, or deck furniture to secure or store, do it between Saturday and Monday!

Here is a look at your overnight temperatures into early Saturday:

Our dry, quiet stretch will continue through the weekend with temperatures gradually warming up each day.

A major pattern shift is expected by the middle of next week. Sub-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions will begin ~December 6. This cold pattern continues through at least December 20! The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern. Stay tuned.