Cleveland police investigate home break-in, stolen car

CLEVELAND– Detectives in the Cleveland Division of Police Second District are investigating a recent home break-in.

On Monday, two suspects walked up to a house on Clinton Avenue near West 48th Street and knocked on the door. Investigators said when no one answered, they kicked in the side door and entered the home.

The suspects took the homeowner’s spare keys to their 2014 blue Subaru Outback and drove off in the car, Cleveland police said. The vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 214-623-5218 or email her at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us