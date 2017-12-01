× Bond set at $1 million for woman in shooting that killed boy, injured 5

CLEVELAND– The woman charged in the Cleveland shooting that took the life of a 12-year-old Parma boy appeared in court Friday morning.

Larissa Harris, 21, is charged with aggravated murder. On Friday, she pleaded guilty in Cleveland Municipal Court. Her bond was set at $1 million.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, gunfire erupted in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street in Cleveland.

Twelve-year-old Abdel Bashiti and his dad went outside of their family beauty supply store to see what was happening, Cleveland police said. That’s when the boy was shot. Bashiti died at the scene.

Five other boys, ages 14 and 16, suffered gunshot wounds. One teen remains hospitalized after being shot in the head.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in the shooting earlier this week. An arrest warrant was also issued for an adult male in connection.

