Beagle up for adoption scales shelter cage in escape attempt

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - This beagle channeled her inner Harry Houdini and was caught on video scaling a shelter cage.

Her name is Buttermilk and she is currently housed at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter in Virginia. The shelter posted the hilarious video on their Facebook page and it's getting a lot of attention!

"The fact that she's so tiny I was a little surprised she could scale that," Emily Glickman, a shelter employee, told WTKR. "She's a little bit of a shier dog. She probably hasn't had a lot of social experience with people."

A shelter representative said Buttermilk is thought to be between the ages of 1-3 years old.

She's since been moved to a bigger kennel with a ceiling so she can't escape, according to WTKR.

The shelter says she's likely headed to her forever home in the coming days and that her prospective owner is aware of her climbing habit.