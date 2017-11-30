× Woman charged, man wanted for Cleveland shooting that killed boy and injured five

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is pursuing murder charges against two adults for a shooting last week that left six juveniles shot.

An aggravated murder charge was filed Thursday morning against 21-year-old Larissa Harris. On Thursday, the I-Team reported she had been arrested and held under investigation.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for an adult male.

Earlier this week, homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals hauled in two 15-year-old boys for the shooting. It happened last Friday, leaving five teens wounded. A 12-year-old boy was killed by stray gunfire.

The court papers don’t outline exact roles of the adults. The complaint said, “Harris and others…shot at 6 different victims…”

The warrant for the wanted man said that he, “in company with others fired numerous shots”.