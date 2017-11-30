WATCH: Ralphie’s teacher makes special visit to ‘A Christmas Story’ House Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Remember Ralphie's teacher from 'A Christmas Story'?

Tedde Moore, who played Miss Shields in the popular Christmas movie, was in Cleveland Thursday to do something very special: She visited the 'A Christmas Story' House Museum to write A+++++ on the chalkboard from Ralphie's classroom.

Moore did the same thing years ago, but it was fading, so she redid it. Those with 'A Christmas Story' House and Museum say it will be permanently sealed this spring.

Moore is the special guest as they kick off the big 'A Christmas Story' Run weekend!

And, don't forget: A Christmas Story LIVE airs on FOX 8 on Sunday, Dec. 17!