Video: Armed suspect jumps counter, drags woman in Akron robbery

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for information after a store was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the Copley Road Store in Akron just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows the man jump the counter and drag a woman. Akron police said he grabbed the money and fired one shot before fleeing.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.