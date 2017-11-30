× USGS reports 4.4 magnitude earthquake centered in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware — An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware.

The quake was felt in other states along the East Coast including New York. PIX11 reports it was felt as far as the East Village and Brooklyn.

