Show Info: November 30, 2017

111 Bistro
We Kicked off the show with some delicious recipes to impress your holiday guests!
www.111bistro.com
Comedian Tom Papa
One of the biggest names in comedy is back in Cleveland!
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
The Studios Upstairs
Shop for something unique!
39 W Main St
Seville, Ohio 44273
(216) 956-9746
Castle Noel
We are celebrating the season at the ultimate holiday destination!
260 S. Court Street
Medina, OH 44256
www.castlenoel.com
FOUNT
Still looking for that perfect gift? How about something made from Italian leather and handcrafted right here in Cleveland?
2570 Superior Ave E #504
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
http://www.fountleather.com/
Cleveland Clinic
Stay healthy this holiday season while still enjoying all of the delicious food!
www.ccf.org
Oceanne
There’s a brand new boutique in the Gordon Square Arts District. It’s a unique shopping experience!
6515 Detroit Rd
Cleveland OH 44102
http://www.oceanne.net/