Sex trafficking bust: 10 men arrested in undercover operation in Warren

WARREN, Ohio — Authorities say 10 men were arrested as part of an undercover operation aimed at reducing the demand for sex trafficking.

The arrests took place Wednesday after investigators said the suspects responded to online ads placed by law enforcement.

The suspects are accused of exchanging messages with an undercover officer to arrange for a sexual encounter for-hire with a woman.

According to the attorney general’s office, each suspect was arrested on a charge of solicitation after arriving for the meetings in Warren.

“We want would-be buyers of sex to remember that they are never sure who they are speaking to online,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel added, “This is not a victimless crime. We want the public to know that our department has an online presence and access to these websites used to purchase sex.”

The following suspects were arrested:

Robert Rohrbaugh, 44, Canfield

Brian Glunt, 46, Warren

Cean Nelson, 38, Akron

Sergio Galazia, 29, Lowellville

Brian Kerr, 45, Cadiz

Lawrence Pasquarello, 35, Hubbard

Michael Morton, 39, Niles

Jason Miodrag, 36, Greenville, Pennsylvania

Todd Lindberg, 52, Youngstown, Pennsylvania

Gerald Rodriguez, 37, Masury

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office notes that additional undercover operations are planned in the future.