× Rocky River Middle School substitute teacher dismissed after going into girls’ locker room

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A substitute teacher was dismissed and will not be allowed to return after an incident at Rocky River Middle School on Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Michael G. Shoaf, superintendent of the Rocky River City School District, said a student reported that a male substitute for fitness education class entered the girls’ locker room to clear it after class when some students were still changing.

The letter goes on to say, “This inappropriate and unacceptable behavior resulted in the district taking immediate action to dismiss this substitute teacher today, as well as for the future.”

Superintendent Shoaf said the district filed reports with both the Rocky River Police Department and the Ohio Department of Education.