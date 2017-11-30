× Report: Sen. Franken groped Army veteran during USO tour

WASHINGTON— An Army veteran has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriately touching her more than a decade ago while she was on a military deployment to Kuwait.

She’s identified in CNN’s Thursday report as Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio. She is the fifth woman in the last two weeks to accuse the embattled Franken of sexual harassment allegations. Franken has welcomed an ethics investigation of the accusations.

CNN reports that Kemplin met Franken, a comedian at the time, when he was on a USO tour in December 2003. She got in line to take a photo with him and she says he groped her right breast.

A spokesperson for Franken told CNN late Wednesday that the senator “has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct.”