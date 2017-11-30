× Ohio names grower locations for medical marijuana program

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The tiny village of Mount Orab and the city of Akron are among diverse locations of 12 large growers Ohio has picked for its medical marijuana program.

The Ohio Department of Commerce announced the large cultivators and a final small grower Thursday. That rounds out the list of 24 companies authorized to produce medicinal marijuana under a new system expected to go live by September.

Large growers paid $20,000 to apply to operate sites up to 25,000 square feet. They’ll pay $180,000 in initial licensing fees and $200,000 a year thereafter.

The 12 chosen growers applied for sites in Brown and Summit counties, the respective homes of Mount Orab’s 3,500 residents and Akron’s roughly 200,000 — as well as Cuyahoga, Lake, Muskingum, Erie, Mahoning, Clark, Stark, Sandusky, Greene and Lawrence.

Level I cultivator provisional license recipients:

Buckeye Relief LLC (Eastlake, Lake County)

Grow Ohio Pharmaceuticals LLC (Newton Township, Muskingum County)

OPC Cultivation LLC (Huron, Erie County)

Riviera Creek Holdings LLC (Youngstown, Mahoning County)

Pure Ohio Wellness LLC (Springfield, Clark County)

Columbia Care OH LLC (Mt. Orab, Brown County)

Terradiol Ohio LLC (Canton, Stark County)

Standard Wellness Company LLC (Gibsonburg, Sandusky County)

AT-CPC of Ohio LLC (Akron, Summit County)

Cresco Labs Ohio LLC (Yellow Springs, Greene County)

Parma Wellness Center LLC (Parma, Cuyahoga County)

Harvest Grows LLC (Hamilton Township, Lawrence County)

Harvest Grows LLC (Cleveland, Cuyahoga County)

Level II cultivator provisional license recipients:

Fire Rock Ltd. (Columbus, Franklin County)

Fire Rock Ltd. (Canton, Stark County)

Fire Rock Ltd. (Akron, Summit County)

FN Group Holdings LLC (Ravenna, Portage County)

Mother Grows Best LLC (Canton, Stark County)

OhiGrow LLC (Toledo, Lucas County)

Ancient Roots LLC (Wilmington, Clinton County)

Ohio Clean Leaf LLC (Dayton, Montgomery County)

Ohio Clean Leaf LLC (Carroll, Fairfield County)

Ascension BioMedical LLC (Oberlin, Lorain County)

Agri-Med Ohio LLC (Langsville, Meigs County)

Paragon Development Group LLC (Huber Heights, Montgomery County)

Hemma LLC (Monroe, Butler County)

Galenas LLC (Akron, Summit County)

Farkas Farms LLC (Grafton, Lorain County)

More stories about marijuana in Ohio here