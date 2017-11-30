Missing: Rhianna Spear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rhianna Spear, 17, went missing July 10.

She is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She is a sophomore at Firestone High School in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**