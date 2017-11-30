× Mike DeWine, Jon Husted join forces in run for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Two powerhouse Republicans in Ohio are moving from rivalry to cooperation in the 2018 race for Ohio governor.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that rival Jon Husted, the state’s elections chief, will be his running mate.

At an announcement event in Dayton, Husted said he believes the two can “do more as a team than as individuals.”

The pairing comes days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog in what is considered positioning for jumping into the race. The former state attorney general and treasurer is viewed as a larger threat to Republicans than any of the five Democrats running so far.

State Democratic Chairman David Pepper said DeWine and Husted make “the worst possible ticket to deliver change in Columbus.”

