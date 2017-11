MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Allison Sowders was last seen on Grover Street in Mansfield. Police said she may be in the area of Park Avenue West.

Allison is 5 foot 6 and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller in the major crimes unit at 419-755-9758.