Man who murdered teen execution-style after bank robbery to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man who murdered a 17-year-old girl after recruiting her to help commit an armed bank robbery will be sentenced this morning.

Keichaun Newell, 20, was found guilty for the murder of Breanna Fluitt, 17.

Prosecutors say Newell and Jeffrey Doss, 23, recruited Fluitt to commit an armed robbery at a Summit County bank in August 2016.

Doss ordered Newell to kill Fluitt after he became worried that Fluitt would implicate them after surveillance video of the robbery was released.

She was killed execution-style, and her body was found in a vacant lot in East Cleveland.

Newell was found guilty of aggravated murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and theft.

Doss’ trial is set to begin Feb. 5.

