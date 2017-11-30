Make Your Favorite Recipes Healthier!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIY Healthy Hot Chocolate

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 packet stevia (to taste)

Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan and whisk together until the cocoa powder is lump-free. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking frequently for 3-5 minutes or until warmed.



Crustless Pumpkin Pie

1 can pumpkin puree

1 cup almond milk or full-fat canned coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (to taste)

½ tsp salt

1/3 cup honey (or 1 tbsp stevia – to taste)

Set oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate with coconut oil. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin, milk, vanilla honey/stevia, salt, and pumpkin pie spice. Spread the mixture evenly into pie plate. Bake for 45 minutes at 350 – or until a knife or toothpick comes out clean.



Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

1 box uncooked elbow macaroni (or pasta of choice – whole wheat or bean pastas will work well too)

1 and ½ cup pumpkin puree

1 cup milk of choice

1 package (2 cups) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¼ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

Cook pasta until al dente and drain. Put pasta back into the same pot and while it’s still hot, stir in the pumpkin, shredded cheese, milk and spices. Stir until creamy and sprinkle with salt and pepper.



Fruit and Vegetable Christmas Trees

10-12 Green grapes + 5 raspberries (as the ornaments + star)

1 Kiwi (cut in half, and then sliced) + 1 raspberry (as the star)

10 sugar snap peas + yellow pepper (as the star)

Arrange fruit into Christmas trees

Cleveland Clinic

Stay healthy this holiday season while still enjoying all of the delicious food!

www.ccf.org