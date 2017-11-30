× J.T. Barrett has surgery on knee, expected to play Saturday: report

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, The Dispatch reported on Thursday.

The surgery was to remove a piece of torn meniscus. The OSU senior is expected to play in Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers in Indianapolis.

Barrett injured his knee before the Buckeye’s game against Michigan. He was warming up on the sidelines when a photographer bumped into him. His knee twisted, aggravating an existing issue.

The 22-year-old was treated by medical staff and played nearly three quarters before leaving the game.

