WISCONSIN — In Wisconsin, a new law is letting hunting licenses be sold to children less than one year old.

The Chicago Tribune reports that earlier this month, the governor signed a bill eliminating the state’s minimum hunting age, which used to be 10.

Since then, nearly 2,000 hunting licenses have been sold to children under 10, most of them to nine-year-olds.

But 50 were sold to children younger than five. Nearly a dozen were sold for children who haven’t had their first birthday yet.

Read more here.