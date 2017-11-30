‘How in the world?’ Three mastiffs rescued after getting stuck in storm drain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — How in the world did this happen?

That’s exactly what authorities in Jefferson County, Colorado, were wondering when they got a call Monday about THREE mastiffs stuck in a storm drain.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office noted the mastiff is a pretty big pup. “That’s why this story is so incredible,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

It turns out the pups escaped their yard, and curiosity led them to a nearby drain.

West Metro Fire Rescue along with an animal control officer, and the sheriff’s office, helped this story have a happy ending: All three mastiffs were rescued.

The animal control officer spoke with the dogs’ owner about the dangers of dogs running at large.