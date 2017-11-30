Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Avon Electric Orchestra was created by high school music teacher Jesse Martin. An alumnus of Avon High School's Music Department, Martin set out on a mission to form a high school rock orchestra. With help from the Avon School Board and Orchestra Boosters, he was able to purchase the electric instruments and turn his dream into reality.

