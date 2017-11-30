Fox 8 Jukebox: Avon Electric Orchestra

Posted 10:16 am, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15AM, November 30, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Avon Electric Orchestra was created by high school music teacher Jesse Martin.  An alumnus of Avon High School's Music Department, Martin set out on a mission to form a high school rock orchestra. With help from the Avon School Board and Orchestra Boosters, he was able to purchase the electric instruments and turn his dream into reality.