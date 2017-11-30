Former “Today Show” staffer accuses Matt Lauer of sexual assault, report says

NEW YORK — NBC News received at least two new complaints about former Today Show host Matt Lauer, The New York Times reported late Wednesday.

One complaint came from a former employee, who asked that her name not be used, who said Lauer called her to his office back in 2001, locked the door, and sexually assaulted her, the paper reported.

She told The Times that she passed out, woke up on the floor of his office, and had to be taken to a nurse.

“She said that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed,” The Times reported.

The revelation follows an earlier article in Variety in which several women accused Lauer of sexual harassment.

One woman said the former morning news host gave a colleague a sex toy and an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

He was also accused of calling a different woman to his office, dropping his pants, and showing her his penis.

Variety’s two-month investigation also revealed that Lauer reportedly “had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up.”

The New York Times reported the button was a regular security measured for high-profile employees at NBC News.

Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”