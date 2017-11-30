Firefighters battle massive blaze at auto salvage yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People living near the Cleveland MetroParks Zoo might have heard loud explosions or seen fire and smoke coming from the area early Thursday morning.

It was actually several cars at the Brookside Auto Parts salvage yard that were on fire.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the fire on Pearl Road near the zoo just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Fox 8 News photographer captured video of several explosions from the burning cars.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

Just before 4:30 a.m. they were still putting out hot spots.