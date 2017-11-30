Crayfish Risotto And Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding!

Crayfish risotto, wild mushrooms, fine herbs, caviar
1 cups carnaroli
3 cups water salted
.75 cups white wine
Salt
Olive oil
Toast the rice in the olive oil for a few minutes. Deglaze with the wine and then add 1/3 of the water
After water incorporates add another 1 cups water
Repeat again with water until cooked a little past al dente
Cranberry walnut white chocolate bread pudding, orange lime Chile sauce, cranberry marmalade
2# bread cubes
1qt cream
8oz white chocolate
1 cup egg yolks
1 cups sugar
2c dried cranberries
2 cups chopped walnuts
2 tsp cinnamon
melt the chocolate into the cream
mix the yolks, sugar, and cinnamon togerther
temper the yolks with the hot cream and chocolate
mix into the bread and fold in the cranberries and walnuts
bake at 350 until set
Cranberry marmalade
1/2 lb ripe cranberries
3 cups sugar
1 orange zested
juice of 1 lemon
2 cups of water
4tbs pectin
peel and mince the orange zest
segment and chop the fruit.
simmer with water fro about 20 min
add cranberries sugar and pectin and cook for another 10 min
chill
111 Bistro
We Kicked off the show with some delicious recipes to impress your holiday guests!
www.111bistro.com