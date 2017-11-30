Crayfish Risotto And Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 cups carnaroli3 cups water salted.75 cups white wineSaltOlive oil

Toast the rice in the olive oil for a few minutes. Deglaze with the wine and then add 1/3 of the water

After water incorporates add another 1 cups water

Repeat again with water until cooked a little past al dente

Cranberry walnut white chocolate bread pudding, orange lime Chile sauce, cranberry marmalade

2# bread cubes

1qt cream

8oz white chocolate

1 cup egg yolks

1 cups sugar

2c dried cranberries

2 cups chopped walnuts

2 tsp cinnamon

melt the chocolate into the cream

mix the yolks, sugar, and cinnamon togerther

temper the yolks with the hot cream and chocolate

mix into the bread and fold in the cranberries and walnuts

bake at 350 until set

Cranberry marmalade

1/2 lb ripe cranberries

3 cups sugar

1 orange zested

juice of 1 lemon

2 cups of water

4tbs pectin

peel and mince the orange zest

segment and chop the fruit.

simmer with water fro about 20 min

add cranberries sugar and pectin and cook for another 10 min

chill

111 Bistro

We Kicked off the show with some delicious recipes to impress your holiday guests!

