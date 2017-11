Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aside from a little ground fog and patchy morning clouds on Friday, the first few days of December will be kind and gentle… then expect a major shift in the weather pattern beginning mid-to-late week, next week.

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

Note the transition to colder on day #8. This is looking like a major pattern shift which will be colder, and potentially snowy beginning December 6. Cold pattern continues through at least December 20.