Starting Dec. 1, Applebees Neighborhood Grill and Bar will offer customers Long Island Iced Teas for only $1.

In a press release, the restaurant said their “holiday cocktail’ is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola.

It will be available all day at participating Applebee’s restaurants nationwide every day in December.

