Woman sentenced in hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old boy

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio- A woman will spend time behind bars for the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a young boy in East Cleveland in 2016.

On Wednesday, Starlesha Lewis was sentenced to 18 months in jail. Authorities say Lewis hit 12-year-old Ameer Mitchell with her vehicle and did not stop at the scene.

She was also sentenced to 24 months for a drive-by shooting that took place while she was out on bond.

Both of those sentences will be served at the same time.

Lewis' license has been suspended for four years.

