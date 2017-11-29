Woman arrested for questioning in connection to shooting that killed 12-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Fox 8 I-Team has confirmed a woman has been arrested for questioning in connection to Friday's shootings on Buckeye Road.

The woman, described as a young adult, was taken into custody Tuesday evening.

Police say no charges have been filed.

Two 15-year-old males have been charged in connection with the shootings, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Tavion Gideons and Amir Taylor faces a slew of charges, including murder and felonious assault.

On Friday, a 12-year-old boy, who had come outside to see what was happening, was shot in the chest and died after a large group of juveniles had gathered and gunshots were fired in the area of East 117th and Buckeye.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the boy as Abdel Bashiti.

