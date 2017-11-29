Where is their mail? Some Copley residents dealing with delivery issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPLEY, Ohio- Residents of a Copley neighborhood say, until recently, they could always count on the U.S. Postal Service.

"We had a great delivery guy who was always on time," said Julie Merklin.

"We had a regular mail delivery guy up until a couple of months ago. We got our mail between 10 and 11:30; now, it's anybody's guess if you are going to get it or when you are going to get it," said Audrey Derr.

The complaints are coming from different neighborhoods, different developments and different streets all in and around Copley.

"Some days we go without mail. We didn't get any mail yesterday; one of my neighbors posted online that she hasn't had mail since Saturday," said Merklin.

"There will be days go by where there will be no mail at all, no mail delivery at all. As an example, yesterday we got no mail delivery," said John Musci.

All of them say mail that is delivered is frequently delivered at the wrong address.

"I think everyone in our association is constantly getting mail that wasn't delivered to them and is missing mail, so we all just kind of go back and forth and deliver it ourselves," said Musci.

"We were waiting for our bank checks and I didn't get them. There was a tracking number so I called the post office and they said, 'oh yes; they were delivered, but they were delivered to the wrong street,'" said Derr.

A homeowner who works from his home says he does $20,000 of business with the post office each year and showed FOX 8 News a bin with packages on his front porch that are frequently not picked up.

He believes the post office negligence is costing him hundreds of dollars.

Other residents say time sensitive packages are being delivered days late even though their tracking number shows they were there on time.

"It's very frustrating because you have bills that have to be paid on time. I know one of my neighbors says she put bills out on Sunday, put the flag up and the flag was still up (Wednesday) morning."

FOX 8 was unable to talk with that neighbor, who wasn't home, but found the mail box flag still up late Wednesday morning.

Residents say they have tried to complain to managers at the post office and know they are not alone.

Those who spoke with FOX 8 appear to be getting different explanations.

"I called this morning and talked to a woman and she said that it was because they had a lot of people out sick -- one lady fell, and she said we should start getting our mail on a regular basis today, but I'm not holding my breath," said Macklin.

"They tell me there's a lot of subs and they said the routes have been expanded and they are too large for one person; I don't know," said Derr.

A manager at the Copley Post Office would not comment to FOX 8.

David Van Allen, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service issued a written statement saying:

“The Postal Service strives for timely and accurate service with each mail piece handled and takes disruptions to that service very seriously. Every reported customer concern is actively addressed."

Customers with any concerns, complaints or compliments are encouraged to contact our Customer Care Center at 1-800-275-8777 (1-800-ASK-USPS) or by using the “Contact Us” link on http://usps.com. When customers contact the Customer Care center, their concern is logged into a database which allows us to efficiently and effectively track and resolve issues.”​