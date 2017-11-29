‘We are disappointed’: OU releases statement on allegations regarding alumnus Matt Lauer

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communications says it’s disappointed to hear sexual misconduct allegations regarding alumnus Matt Lauer.

Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” the network announced.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of the “Today” show, where Lauer has been an anchor for two decades.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to staff that it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his career at the network. But he said “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Later in the day Wednesday, Ohio University, from which Lauer earned an undergraduate degree in 1997, according to AthensNews.com.

It tweeted the following statement:

(1/2) We are disappointed to hear of Matt Lauer’s alleged conduct at NBC News. We believe all people deserve to work in a safe, positive and nurturing environment, and that any incidence of sexual misconduct should be handled with the utmost respect and care. — OHIO Scripps College (@ScrippsOU) November 29, 2017

(2/2) We also believe this news serves as an opportunity for continued dialogue w/ our faculty, staff & students about ethical workplace & personal values. We will sustain efforts to encourage a culture of respect & inclusiveness among our students &, ultimately, in our field. — OHIO Scripps College (@ScrippsOU) November 29, 2017

According to the school, Lauer was instrumental in the development of an exclusive internship program with “The TODAY Show” for their students.

More than 60 students interned at the show since the program’s inception in 2000, and four of our current students are currently set to travel to New York in January for the spring semester internship cycle.

There is no word on if the status of the internship program will change in light of Wednesday’s announcement.

