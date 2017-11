Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local boy facing a serious health battle will soon get to meet one of his favorite superstars.

Last year, doctors discovered a tumor in Iain's brain.

The 8-year-old just recently underwent a major surgery, and during recovery, he never let go of his WWE Sheamus doll.

The family met A Special Wish organizers through a friend, who arranged for Iain to meet the pro-wrestling star when he comes to Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 11.

